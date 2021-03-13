Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Bosnia-Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Agrokor dd is a company behind brands such as Ledo and Pik, which are significant brands in processed meat and seafood, but Agrokor is also the owner of the second-largest grocery retailing chain in the country – Konzum, which is increasingly facing suppliers’ cancellations due to its uncertain future. All this is disrupting the overall performance of processed meat and seafood in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2017.

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Ledo Doo in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Ledo doo: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Executive Summary

Stagnation Best Describes the Average Performance of Packaged Food During the Review Period

Agrokor Crisis Affects Packaged Food

Regionals Continue To Dominate Packaged Food

Supermarkets Make Appealing Offers To Consumers and Wholesalers/manufacturers

More-supportive Economic Environment for Packaged Food Over the Forecast Period

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

….Continued

