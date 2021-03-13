Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials climb to over 2-month high

Asia’s cash differentials for jet fuel firmed on Wednesday to their strongest level in more than two months, while prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel narrowed its contango for a second straight session.

Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 5 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since Dec. 8. They were at a discount of 12 cents per barrel on Tuesday.

The Feb/March time spread for jet fuel in Singapore, which has narrowed its contango structure by about 35% in the last two weeks, traded at a discount of 22 cents a barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The lack of scope for international travel due to coronavirus-led border restrictions would likely boost domestic aviation demand in some countries, helping support the jet fuel market in coming days, trade sources said.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $4.63 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Jan. 18. The cracks have jumped 48% in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF flipped to a premium of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 4 cents per barrel a day earlier.

INDIA FUEL DEMAND

– India’s diesel consumption, which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in the country, dipped to 6.8 million tonnes in January, compared with 7.2 million tonnes in December, official data showed on Tuesday.

– Sales of jet fuel in the country remained unchanged at around 430,000 tonnes in January, in line with the sales in December.

INVENTORIES

– Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 14.8% to 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 8, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

– The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.5 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

– U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 487,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 5, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 790,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade

OTHER NEWS

– Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it will close its 72-year-old Altona refinery in Australia, the country’s smallest, and convert it to a fuel import terminal as refiners struggle with low demand.

– Oil extended its rally for a ninth day on Wednesday, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

