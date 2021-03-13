K-Line: Conduct Joint Emergency Response Drillwith ONE

On February9th, 2021,Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE)and Ocean Network Express (ONE) conducted a joint crisis management drill as a part of optimum training on emergency response, preparedness for any kind of major maritime accidents.

The scenario of the drill developed when ONE’s chartered vessel from “K” LINE encountered main engine failure and ran aground on the Elbe River in Germany after losing control. Containers on deck were collapsed and part of them including hazardous materials fell into the river. A small amount of fuel oil leaked from the ship was observed at the surface of the river.

“K” LINE Tokyo Emergency Response Drill Headquarter

Participants from “K” LINE,ONE headquarters in Singapore, ONE regional headquarters in London, and “K” Line Ship Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd confirmed executing procedures, reviewing possible responses, and examining emergency measures with utilizing online communication tools.

ONE headquarters in Singapore

“K” LINE principle and vision calls for enhancing “Safety”, “Environment” and “Quality”. We are preparing for any unexpected and unforeseen circumstances through the “Emergency Response Drill”. Furthermore, we promote safety in navigation and environmental conservation and quality enhancement in corporation with charterer and concerned parties.

Source: K Line

