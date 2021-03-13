KVH Partners with TechBinder for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced yesterday that IoT platform provider TechBinder has joined the KVH Watch® Solution Partner program and will offer the KVH Watch service as part of its suite of digital tools and services. These tools include Smart Vessel Optimizer, a platform that uses vessel data to optimize fleet performance by benchmarking ship performance, predicting and optimizing asset availability, performing emission reporting, and managing multiple facets of operational efficiency.

“Smart Vessel Optimizer’s plug-and-play architecture for data analytics can be easily integrated with KVH Watch connectivity and we expect our customers will greatly benefit from our partnership with KVH,” says Bram van den Boom, managing partner of TechBinder. “Today, customers increasingly want a real-time visual of their vessels’ key performance indicators, so they need satellite communications as vessels are not within LTE reach all the time.”

“With solutions such as Smart Vessel Optimizer, TechBinder is devoted to helping maritime companies optimize their operations and we are pleased to be able to provide the connectivity that enables real-time data flow and insights,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “KVH Watch will enable TechBinder’s customers to engage in remote expert interventions, allowing technical troubleshooting and maintenance work to be carried out at deep sea.”

Vessels and fleets benefit from real-time insights when they are able to use deep sea sailing time to troubleshoot problems, but these insights and interventions are not possible without satellite connectivity. Unlocking already available data sources on a vessel can translate to information that helps maritime companies optimize their operations. By leveraging advanced satellite technology, maritime IoT and service companies can utilize real-time data feeds from vessels and help operators make improvements on every vessel in the fleet.

KVH Watch is an IoT Connectivity as a Service solution that provides Flow, secure 24/7/365 machine-to-cloud satellite connectivity for remote monitoring of onboard equipment plus the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed for maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that L-band and cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network, KVH Watch maritime IoT solutions, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Source: KVH Industries, Inc

