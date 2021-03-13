SC Ports starts 2021 with steady cargo volumes

South Carolina Ports saw steady volumes at the start of 2021.

SC Ports handled 216,265 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in January, up 2.5% year-over-year. SC Ports has handled more than 1.43 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.

SC Ports moved 121,236 pier containers — which account for cargo boxes of any size — in January, up nearly 2% from a year ago. The port has handled 796,301 pier containers fiscal-year-to-date.

SC Ports had 12,189 vehicles roll across its docks at Columbus Street Terminal in January. The Port of Charleston has handled 147,936 vehicles thus far in fiscal year 2021, up nearly 13% year-over-year.

Inland Port Greer — SC Ports’ rail-served inland port in the Upstate of South Carolina — sustained momentum with a record January. Inland Port Greer reported 13,401 rail moves last month, up 16% year-over-year. Inland Port Dillon — SC Ports’ rail served inland port in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina — reported 2,870 rail moves in January.

SC Ports ensures the efficient movement of cargo between South Carolina and global markets, serving as a vital economic engine for the Southeast. Port operations generate a $63.4 billion economic impact in South Carolina each year and account for one in 10 jobs in the state.

To continue growing above market, SC Ports has invested more than $2 billion to build timely, world-class infrastructure, including opening Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal and deepening Charleston Harbor to 52 feet in 2021.

“Companies rely on South Carolina Ports to have efficient operations, big-ship capabilities and ample capacity as we move their cargo to and from global markets,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “Our major infrastructure projects are coming online at the right time as we grow and diversify our cargo base in the booming Southeast market, ensuring South Carolina remains globally competitive for decades to come.”

SC Ports finished 2020 with a record December and recently updated its forecast as volumes continue to rebound during the pandemic.

“Our SC Ports team and the entire maritime community continue to show up every day during a pandemic, working to keep the supply chain fluid to ensure the swift delivery of goods to hospitals, businesses, manufacturers and consumers,” SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “We are grateful to every essential worker who keeps freight moving.”

Source: South Carolina Ports Authority

