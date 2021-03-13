Global Fast Food in Poland Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The ban on Sunday trading, implemented in Poland in March 2018, is expected to affect fast food in retail locations. Those companies operating only or mainly in shopping centres are afraid of a drop in turnover, since Sundays bring about 15-20% of weekly turnover. Operators are afraid that the increased footfall on Fridays and Saturdays will not compensate for the losses from closing the premises on Sundays, because the traffic on these days is high and it will be difficult to handle a larger nu…

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

