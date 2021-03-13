Iraq says OPEC+ cuts unchanged in March, but easing after

Iraq said on Wednesday OPEC+would keep its output cuts policy unchanged at a March meeting,but that Saudi Arabia would likely abandon voluntary productioncuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) after that as oil pricesrally.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said he anticipated anoil price of $58 to $63 in 2021. The minister spoke at a newsbriefing in Baghdad.

Abdul Jabbar said he hoped Saudi Aramco might get a share ina deal to develop Iraq’s Akkas gas field.

He said a consortium led by oilfield services providerSchlumberger was now the front-runner to win thatproject and that Iraq intended to cancel an agreement over Akkaswith South Korea’s KOGAS in the coming months.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, relies on oil exportsfor nearly all its state revenue. It was hit hard by low oilprices last year and struggled to pay public sector workers.

Oil exports and prices have begun to creep up and AbdulJabbar said he expects Iraqi exports to average 2.9 millionbarrels per day (bpd). He said Iraqi production would average3.6 million bpd in February if the autonomous Kurdistan regionabides by OPEC+ output cuts.

He added that Iran might return to the oil market ifeverything remained “normal”, without elaborating.

Source: Reuters (Writing by John Davison; editing by Edmund Blair and JasonNeely)

