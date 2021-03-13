Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report- China and India Leads Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions

ReportsnReports added Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4232055

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,190.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2020 to 3,071.9 mtpa in 2030. Around 2,009 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp, and Indian Oil Corp Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

– Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

– Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

– Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

– Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry

– Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

– Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Single User License: US $ 3000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4232055

Table of Contents

1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

1.1. Key Highlights

1.2. Major New Plant Announcements

1.3. New Plant Cancellations

1.4. Key Stalled Plants

1.5. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

1.6. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2021

1.7. Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2020

1.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.9. Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.11. Key Countries Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.12. Key Companies Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

1.14. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants

3. Appendix

3.1. Definitions

3.2. Abbreviations

3.3. Methodology