Global Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2021

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced the postponement of many of the global Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) targeted across the oil and gas value chain last year, particularly in the case of capital-intensive projects. The pool of projects targeting FID this year are therefore broadly similar to a year ago. Many of these are gas-related and reflect its importance across the value chain, as countries and companies continue to take measures to reduce carbon emissions and plan to become carbon neutral over the coming decades.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4232061

Scope of this Report-

– Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2021

– Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector

– Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments

– Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2021

– Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector

– Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments

– Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2021

Single User License: US $ 3000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4232061