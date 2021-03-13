Polyaspartic Coatings market Key Players and Production Information analysis

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Polyaspartic Coatings market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. Polyaspartic Coatings market is segmented into Solvent Coatings and Powder Coatings. Residential, Commercial and Industrial are application segment of Polyaspartic Coatings market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The global market for polyaspartic coatings is witnessing growth on the back of recovery of the Commercial sector globally. Polyaspartic coatings display features of high durability and hardness that make them preferable over commonly used coatings such as epoxy and polyurethanes. Reduced drying times, greater film thickness, long pot life, odourless, low color values, and high compatibility with most surfaces also make them preferable for concrete floor applications. Polyaspartic coatings also offer prevention against corrosion that makes them suitable for harsh environment applications.

In terms of type, Solvent based is currently displays leading demand in the market. The rising demand for water-based paint and coating formulations due to environmental concerns is expected to bode well for solvent-based technology in the upcoming years. On the other hand, powder-based technology segment held minuscule share of the polyaspartic coatings market in 2016.

At present, the Commercial sector displays a surging demand for green and sustainable products that do not discharge toxic substances in the environment. Developing regions are increasingly in need of low-cost commercial housing options as well as infrastructures such as bridges, flyovers, highways, airways, and urban rail. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are seen allocating larger funds towards infrastructure development, and this could be a potentially key factor that could promote the growth of the polyaspartic coatings market in the coming years.

It has analyzed that North America held a significant share in the Polyaspartic coatings market. Europe and the Asia Pacific collectively accounted for more than 50% demand for polyaspartic coatings in 2016. Expansion of the Residential sector in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia is likely to propel the demand for polyaspartic coatings during the reportâ€™s forecast period.

Key players profiled and analyzed in the report

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sika Corporation, The Sherwin Williams Company, Covestro AG, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. LTD, Rust-Oleum Corporation, BASF SE, Sika AG, Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Chromaflo Technologies Corporation, Iron Man Coatings, NEOGARD, Polyval Coatings Inc, PATCHAM, FLEXMAR Coatings Inc, Enviro Epoxy Products Inc., TTM Finishes Inc., TSE Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corporation, Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials Corporation Limited are key players included in the Global Polyaspartic Coatings market.

