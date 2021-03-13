Dimethyl Ether market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Global Dimethyl Ether market was valued US$ 4.3 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10.99 % during a forecast period.Global Dimethyl Ether market is segmented by raw material, by application, and by region. Dimethyl Ether market is segmented into Coal, Methanol, Natural gas, and Bio-based feedstock. Aerosol Propellant, LPG Blending, Transportation fuel, and others are application segment of Dimethyl Ether market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The market for dimethyl ether has been flourishing on the back of incremented efforts across the world to reduce carbon footprint. Dimethyl ether, which can be derived from renewable materials such as municipal waste and biomass as well as natural resources including coal and natural gas, is uncannily similar to LPG and is found in a gaseous state at room temperature. Dimethyl ether is used as an extraction solvent in the processing of various food items such as egg proteins, meat proteins, and fruit sugars.

Based on the raw material, In terms of value, bio-based feedstock raw material is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of above 11% in the forecast period. Methanol is preferable in multiple applications thus generated a huge demand in 2017. Methanol segment is the most widely used raw material, which accounted for more than 90% of total demand in 2017.

Among the various applications of dimethyl ether, LPG blending represents the largest market for DME. LPG scarcity is a great concern in the countries that have fewer gas reserves, as they have a very limited choice of replacing LPG with natural gas. Dimethyl ether has emerged as a trustworthy source for such countries to minimize their LPG imports by blending a pre-described amount of dimethyl ether in LPG without any change in current infrastructure. Dimethyl ether is also implemented as an aerosol propellant under liquefied gases propellant category.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for Dimethyl ether in the world. In Asia-Pacific region, the capacity has gradually increased and it will grow continuously with new plant establishment for the domestic fuel supply. Asia-Pacific is a developing region. Also, being the most populated region global, the demand for fuel substitutes is the highest in this region.

Akzo Nobel NV, Toyo Engineering Corporation, China Energy Limited, Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, TOTAL S.A., Ferrostaal GmbH, Oberon Fuels Inc., Praxair Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Zagros Petrochemical Company, Jiutai Energy Group, China Energy Limited, The Chemours Company, Korea Gas Corporation, Fuel DME Production Company Limited, China Energy Ltd, Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Company are key players included in the Global Dimethyl Ether market.

