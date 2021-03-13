Integrated food ingredient market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Global integrated food ingredient market was valued US$ 56.66 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 80.18 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.44% during forecast period.

Integrated food ingredient market is segmented into the function, integrated solution, and region. On the basis of function, a market is segmented into taste enhancers, form, texture, preservation, and coloring. Based on the integrated solution, a market is divided into dairy, beverage, bakery & confectionery, snacks & savory, meat products. Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

A market for integrated food ingredients is growing due to increasing disposable incomes, growing population, a shift in the focus for highly convenient processed food and busy lifestyles. In terms of function, integrated food ingredients market is categorized into taste enhancers, form, texture, preservation, and coloring. Owing to the application of taste enhancers in savories and beverages, meat products, dairy products, the taste enhancerâ€™s category accounted for the largest share in the integrated food ingredients market in 2017. The major factors driving the growth of this market are matured economy and growing expansion.

North American integrated food ingredients market is expected to hold the largest share in the global integrated food ingredients industry during the forecast period. North American region is mainly driven by the rising demand for functional and convenience foods. So that North America is dominating the market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Key players operated in integrated food ingredient market are CARGILL, ADM, DUPONT, ABF, BASF, Kerry, DSM, Tate & Lyle, Symrise, IFF, Dohler, Northwest Naturals, GAT Foods, and FIRMENICH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich SA.

