Airport Surveillance Radar Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market was valued US$ 1.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.59% during a forecast.
Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market is segmented into by vehicle type, by sales channel, by product type, and by region. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Driving factors for Airport Surveillance Radar Market are growing demand for air travel has generated the need for next-generation technologies, increase in defines budgets and integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar and aviation investors had started to implement satellite-based technologies to improve their air navigation surveillance-related operations will boost the demand for airport surveillance radar market.
Financial inconveniences and emerging competitors can hamper the growth of the Airport Surveillance Radar Market.
In terms of product, Secondary Radar segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Secondary radar is a most preferred cause of it provides more detailed information with less effort, increase throughput by allowing aircraft to be closer together, increasing utilization of the controlled airspace and thus allowing many more take-offs and landings in a given time will be key opportunity to boost the demand for airport surveillance market.
In terms of end-user, civil airports segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. The rise in the traveling industry has generated more business via international and domestic flight service. Massive growth in tourism across the globe has raised the issue for safety and precaution concerns for Aircraft. Civil airports are equipped with numerous advanced radar systems and automated FOD detection sensors, remote snow depth measurement, and foreign object debris detection (FODD) systems can boom this segment in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and massive growth in tourism across the region like Malaysia, China, Thailand, Japan, and India will create more opportunity in this region. The rise in disposal income and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Airport Surveillance Radar Market.
Indra Sistemas, Lockheed Martin, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Becker Avionics Inc, Intelcan, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leonardo S.p.A, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Shoghi Communications Ltd, TERMABAE Systems, HENSOLDT, AngioDynamics, Inc., Exelis, Inc., Frequentis AG , Kongsberg Gallium Ltd
The scope of the Report Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market:
Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By Product Type
Primary Radar
Secondary Radar
Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By End-User
Civil Airports
Military Airports
Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market: By region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player analyzed in the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report:
Indra Sistemas
Lockheed Martin
Harris Corporation
Rockwell Collins
Raytheon
Northrop Grumman
Becker Avionics Inc
Intelcan
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Leonardo S.p.A
Intelcan Technosystems Inc.
Thales Group
NEC Corporation
Shoghi Communications Ltd
TERMA
BAE Systems
HENSOLDT
AngioDynamics, Inc.
Exelis, Inc.
Frequentis AG
Kongsberg Gallium Ltd
