Textile dyestuff Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Global textile dyestuff Market was valued US$ 7.34 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 6.14 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.14% during forecast period.
Global textile dyestuff market is segmented into dye type, fiber type, type, and region. On the basis of dye type, market is divided into direct, reactive, vat, basic, acid, disperse, others. Based on fiber type, market is classified into wool, nylon, cotton, viscose, polyester, acrylic, others. According to type, market is segmented into cellulose, protein, and synthetic. Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Dyeing improves aesthetics of the textile product and makes it more attractive. Textile industry trends change speedily and use of dyestuff helps textile manufacturers to meet continuously changing demands of end-users. Textile manufacturers among the world are seeking innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact. Research & development of dyes has resulted in improved ease of handling, safety, hygiene, and accuracy during application of dyes. These factors are expected to drive the textile dyestuff market during the forecast period.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for an important share of the global textile dyestuff market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of market capitalization, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading the global market.
Scope of Textile Dyestuff Market:
Textile Dyestuff Market by Dye Type:
Direct
Reactive
VAT
Basic
Acid
Disperse
Others
Textile Dyestuff Market by Fiber Type:
Wool
Nylon
Cotton
Viscose
Polyester
Acrylic
Others
Textile Dyestuff Market by Type:
Cellulose
Protein
Synthetic
Textile Dyestuff Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Global Textile Dyestuff Market, by End-User
Apparels
Home and Institutional
Technical Textiles
Others
Key Players Operated in Textile Dyestuff Market
Allied Industrial Corp, Ltd.
Lanxess
Sumitomo Chemical
Huntsman Corporation
Kiri Industries
BASF SE
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Bozzetto Group
Archroma International
Dystar Group
Arkema SA
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.
CHT Group.
Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation
Atul Ltd
Synthesia, a.s.
Chromatech Incorporated
S.A. Robama
Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd
Brand & Performance Textile Specialties.
