Extrusion Coatings Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Global Extrusion Coatings Market is expected to reach US$ 5.80 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5 % during a forecast period.

Global Extrusion Coatings Market

The report segment extrusion coatings market based on application, end-user industry, and region. Based on the material type, extrusion coatings market is classified into Polypropylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Low-Density Polyethylene. In terms substrate, extrusion coatings market can be divided into the polymer film, aluminum foil, paper & paperboard. Based on application extrusion coatings market is categorized into Liquid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Commercial, Photographic. By region extrusion coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing demand for extrusion coating in the packaging industries is anticipated to drive the extrusion coating market. The demand for the extrusion coating market is indomitable by the growing population in the developing economies such as China, India in the Asia-Pacific region. The usage of extrusion coating of in cosmetic products, as well as the foods & beverages sectors, are boosting the growth in extrusion coating market. High cost as compared to other coating material hamper the growth in extrusion coating market.

Based on the material type, extrusion coatings market is classified into Polypropylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, and Low-Density Polyethylene. The Low-Density Polyethylene is expected to grow at the high level of CAGR during forecast year. Low-Density Polyethylene offers the feature such as higher melt strength and superior optical properties in comparison with other linear polyethylene. It has the ability of the sealability properties and good moisture barrier hence it is used in the array of applications such as liquid packaging, folding carton, and food packaging. It is unaffected to moisture, chemicals, impact.

In terms substrate, extrusion coatings market can be divided into the polymer film, aluminum foil, paper & paperboard. The paper & paperboard is anticipated to grow large market share during forecast year. Paper & paperboard segment is projected to dominate the growth in the extrusion coating market. Paper & paperboard segment provides superior properties such as lightweight, low cost, recyclability, and eco-friendliness. Paper & paperboard is used for packaging in the various food industry for the packaging of food items such as snacks and vegetables.

By region extrusion coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the high rate of CAGR in global extrusion coating market owing to increasing demand for extrusion coatings from different countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia for the packaging purpose. Rapid population and growth in industrialization are driving the growth in extrusion coating market in this region.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

Sherwin-Williams company, PPG Industries Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Dura Coat Products, Inc, Valspur Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Davis-Standard, LLC, Optimum Plastics.,Qenos Pty Ltd, Natur-Tec India Private Limited, Exxon Mobil, Borealis AG, Celanese Corporation , Chevron Phillips , DuPont , Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V.and SABIC PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Mondi Group and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

The Scope of Global Extrusion Coating Market:

Global Extrusion Coating Market by Material Type:

• Polypropylene

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Low Density Polyethylene

• Others

Global Extrusion Coating Market by Application:

• Liquid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

• Commercial

• Photographic

• Others

Global Extrusion Coating Market by Substrate:

• Polymer Film

• Aluminum Foil

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others

Global Extrusion Coating Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

