The Latest Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

Drivers: Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market

Increasing technological advancement

High reimbursement policies

Restraint:

Availability of alternative methods

Opportunities:

Growing strategic relationships for development of MCT

Growing demand of predictive and personalized healthcare solutions

Challenge:

Lack of skilled labour force

Market Trends:

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of technology, type, cellular connection and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lead based and patch based. In 2019, lead based segment is expected to dominate the global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market with the largest market share due to the number of lead presence in the mobile cardiac telemetry and their precise monitoring of heart rate and convenient handling by the experts.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Center East and Africa

Driving Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

Product Launch:

In June 2019, ZOLL implemented the recent technology in order to improve the management of patients with acute heart failure. This is designed to assist medical doctors, enhance results in patients with fluid management complications and decrease hospitalizations.

In May 2018, Preventice Solutions, Inc. announced launch of BodyGuardian MINI. This is smallest and reusable. It is easy to use and reliable based on its small size and reusable, waterproof design. This device gives a wearable patch which is able to move and reapply by the patient.

In December 2015, ScottCare launched 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM. 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM is a cardiac Rhythm Monitor offers full MCT, holter functionality and cellular events. The device transfer arrhythmia occurrences, local Wi-Fi, precision, auto-trigger and automotive transmission.

