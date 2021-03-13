News: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.
Global neuroendocrine tumors market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.80 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Segmentation: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market
By Site of Origin
- Carcinoid tumors in the lungs
- Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
- Medullary thyroid carcinoma
- Merkel cell carcinoma
- Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland
- Small cell lung cancer
- Large cell lung cancer
- Others
By Therapy Type
- Chemotherapy
- Hormonal therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Surgery
- Medication
- Others
By Mechanism of Cation type
- Somatostatin analogs
- Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
- Peptide receptor radionuclide
- Alfa-interferon
- Proton-pump inhibitors
- Others
By Drug Type
- Everolimus
- Sunitinib malate
- Lorlatinib
- Nivolumab
- Dacomitinib
- Brigatinib
- Durvalumab
- Atezolizumab
- Alectinib
- Crizotinib
- Topotecan hydrochloride
- Bevacizumab
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Leading Key Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroendocrine tumors market are, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications and among others
