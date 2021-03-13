News: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global neuroendocrine tumors market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.80 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Segmentation: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

By Site of Origin

Carcinoid tumors in the lungs

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland

Small cell lung cancer

Large cell lung cancer

Others

By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Medication

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Somatostatin analogs

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Peptide receptor radionuclide

Alfa-interferon

Proton-pump inhibitors

Others

By Drug Type

Everolimus

Sunitinib malate

Lorlatinib

Nivolumab

Dacomitinib

Brigatinib

Durvalumab

Atezolizumab

Alectinib

Crizotinib

Topotecan hydrochloride

Bevacizumab

Others

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroendocrine tumors market are, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications and among others

