Transforming the Future of Global Human Identification Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2026

Forensic identification is the practice of forensic science and technology to identify the specific items, often at a crime scene or an accident scene. This is very beneficial as they have the ability to find the traces that are left in an accident or crime place. Human identification is the technique which is usually used in the forensic identification. Human identification is an application of the field of life sciences that is used to examine DNA samples for forensic testing and human identification. Not only do these programs help to create a criminal database, they also help to identify people who have suffered from disasters. Some of the common applications of human identification are paternity identification, and forensic application.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Human Identification Market are:

Increasing levels of marketing & promotional activities by the major manufacturers expanding their presence and awareness: The method of human identification is based on the detection of indentations on the suspect’s fingers. Every person has their different sequence of ridges on their fingers. Also different samples can be taken from skin, hair, DNA, semen, teeth, and other. These human identifications are very beneficial are widely used in research centers, forensic laboratories, government institute, and other. So, manufacturers are using different marketing & promotional activities so they can enhance their position in the market. Companies are spending lots of money so they can create new advertising strategies and events so they can attract more consumers

With improvement in the healthcare infrastructure there is availability of more advanced and developed technologies in the market. This human identification has the ability to easily analyze DNA samples and is very useful to identify object at various traced sites. With the integration of advanced software now they can easily detect samples from hairs, skin, semen among others

The global human identification market is segmented on the basis of product & service as consumables; services; instruments; & software; technology as capillary electrophoresis; microfluidics; PCR; nucleic acid purification & extraction; automated liquid handling; microarrays; NGS; rapid DNA analysis; & others; application as forensic applications; paternity identification; & others and end-user forensic laboratories; research centers, academic & government institutes.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global human identification market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Promega Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; New England Biolabs; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Limited; NMS Labs; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Hamilton Company; Eurofins Scientific; PerkinElmer Inc.; Tecan Trading AG; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Ciro Manufacturing Corporation; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Sorenson Forensics; DNA Diagnostics Center; INNOGENOMICS TECHNOLOGIES; PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A.; Genex Diagnostics Inc. and Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc.

