The Evolution of U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2026

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader for U.S. psychedelic drugs market and this company holds estimated market share of approximately 70% to 80% of the market. The market leader Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 75.00% in the U.S. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in psychedelic drugs in the U.S. and additionally, the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of psychedelic drugs. The psychedelic drugs sales revenue of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has increased drastically by 16% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,525.18 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In October 2018, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has received FDA Authorization for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy treatment in pediatric narcolepsy patients. The authorization will help company to dominate the market as Xyrem is one and only FDA approved treatment available for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy for adult patients.

Scope of the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market

All country based analysis of the U.S. psychedelic drugs market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral and others. On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3, 4- Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy) and Psilocybin. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organization and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

Key Pointers Covered in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

U.S. psychedelic drugs market Size

Psychedelic drugs Regulatory Framework and Changes

Psychedelic Drugs Pipeline

Mental Disorders Epidemiology

Practicing Psychiatrists Data

Psychedelic drugs Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs Recent market value for different regions

Psychedelic drugs sales data for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs key vendors and disruptors study

