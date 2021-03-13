Global Fast Food in Denmark Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Burgers continued their positive trend in Denmark during 2017, maintaining their popularity in full-service restaurants as well as in fast food outlets. It is not just because McDonald’s leads the category, it is also about the increased availability of burgers in many other fast food outlets: the bakery fast food player Sunset Boulevard has burger options, the convenience fast food player Circle K has four burger options, OK Plus has 11, other fast food player Tulip Time Out offers 12 burger op…

Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Burgers Maintain Their Popularity

Fast Food Image Is Changing

Competitive Landscape

New Players in Burger Fast Food

Tough Competition in Chained Bakery Products Fast Food

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

………..Continued

