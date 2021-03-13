Membrane Filters Market Trends and Segments 2018-2026

Reverse Osmosis
Microfiltration
Nanofiltration
Ultrafiltration
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Module Design:
Spiral wound
Tabular system
Plate & frame and hollow fiber
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Membrane Material:
Ceramic
Polymeric
Cellulose acetate
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application:
Food & beverage
Water & wastewater
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Global Key Players, Membrane Filters Market:
3M Company
Pall Corporation
Koch Membrane System
Veolia Water technologies
Sartorius AG
Merck Millipore
GE Healthcare
Amazon filters
Advantec MFS
Inc.
Novasep
WABAG Group
GEA Group
Trisep CorporationMembrane Filters Market
