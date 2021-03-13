COVID-19 Impact on Retail Analytics Market Rise at 9.3% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu

Global Retail Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026
Retail analytics focuses on providing insights related to sales, inventory, customers, and other important aspects crucial for merchants’ decision-making process.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Retail Analytics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Retail Analytics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2664.9 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Retail Analytics market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3808.3 million by 2025.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), MicroStrategy, SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, 1010data, Aptos (acquired Revionics), Symphony RetailAI, SPS, Tableau, RetailNext, Nielsen, HCL Technologies, ShopperTrak
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Retail Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by function: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
Merchandising Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Performance Analysis
Yield Analysis
Inventory Analysis
Segmentation by enterprise type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Retail Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and deployment mode.
To understand the structure of Retail Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Retail Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Retail Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Retail Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Retail Analytics by Players
4 Retail Analytics by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Retail Analytics Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 IBM Company Information
11.1.2 IBM Retail Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 IBM Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM Latest Developments
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Oracle Company Information
11.2.2 Oracle Retail Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Oracle Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle Latest Developments
11.3 Microsoft
11.3.1 Microsoft Company Information
11.3.2 Microsoft Retail Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Microsoft Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Microsoft Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Microsoft Latest Developments
11.4 Manthan
