COVID-19 Impact on Retail Analytics Market Rise at 9.3% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu

Global Retail Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Retail analytics focuses on providing insights related to sales, inventory, customers, and other important aspects crucial for merchants’ decision-making process.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Retail Analytics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Retail Analytics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2664.9 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Retail Analytics market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3808.3 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: http://bit.ly/39M9qZL

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan, Fujitsu, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), MicroStrategy, SAP, Bridgei2i, SAS Institute, Qlik, 1010data, Aptos (acquired Revionics), Symphony RetailAI, SPS, Tableau, RetailNext, Nielsen, HCL Technologies, ShopperTrak

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Retail Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by function: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Merchandising Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Performance Analysis

Yield Analysis

Inventory Analysis

Segmentation by enterprise type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Get Discount of this report: http://bit.ly/3oT6Lnz

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and deployment mode.

To understand the structure of Retail Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Retail Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Retail Analytics by Players

4 Retail Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Retail Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Information

11.1.2 IBM Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 IBM Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Latest Developments

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Information

11.2.2 Oracle Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Oracle Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle Latest Developments

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Microsoft Company Information

11.3.2 Microsoft Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Microsoft Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft Latest Developments

11.4 Manthan

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/38TEBDj

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.