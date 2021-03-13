COVID-19 Impact on Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Projected to Register 45.9% CAGR to 2026 | Gong.io, Chorus.ai (AffectLayer), SalesLoft,, CallRail

Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Conversation Intelligence platforms leverage artificial intelligence, primarily in the forms of machine learning and natural language processing, to extract data from business call recordings.

The call recordings are then pulled into the CI software platform which analyzes and transcribes the conversation. The software identifies who is speaking, when they speak, important keywords and phrases, and pauses in the conversation. All of this is then used to process additional data and determine action items.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Conversation Intelligence Platform will have significant change from previous year. Over the next five years the Conversation Intelligence Platform market will register a 45.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2125.2 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gong.io, Chorus.ai (AffectLayer), SalesLoft,, CallRail, ExecVision, RingDNA, Jiminny, VoiceOps, DialogTech, Convin, Dialpad, Refract, Tethr

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Conversation Intelligence Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Conversation Intelligence Platform (AIOps) market size by key regions/countries, type and deployment mode.

To understand the structure of Conversation Intelligence Platform (AIOps) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conversation Intelligence Platform (AIOps) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conversation Intelligence Platform (AIOps) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Conversation Intelligence Platform (AIOps) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Conversation Intelligence Platform by Players

4 Conversation Intelligence Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Gong.io

11.1.1 Gong.io Company Information

11.1.2 Gong.io Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Gong.io Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Gong.io Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Gong.io Latest Developments

11.2 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer)

11.2.1 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) Company Information

11.2.2 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Chorus.ai (AffectLayer) Latest Developments

11.3 SalesLoft

11.3.1 SalesLoft Company Information

11.3.2 SalesLoft Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 SalesLoft Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 SalesLoft Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SalesLoft Latest Developments

11.4 CallRail

