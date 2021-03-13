Manhole Covers Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018-2026

In terms of type, High strength steel fiber cement concrete segment shares the highest market during the forecast period. High strength steel fiber cement concrete is increased in a sector as high-rise buildings and large infrastructures to lead an urgent development for higher performance engineering materials possessing high strength, toughness, energy dissipation capacity, durability, and so forth will create more demand in a market.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and a strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. A rise in the construction of residential and no-residential buildings rise in industrial development with the low-cost labor, expansion of end-user industries such as oil & gas, Information & Technology, petrochemicals, and telecom will have more opportunity in these regions.
Terra Firma Industries, EJ Group, Inc, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Fibrelite (Dover), Crescent Foundry, Arcova, Peter Savage Limited, Neenah Foundry, US Foundry, Clark Drain, Hamilton Kent, B. B. METAL CORPORATION, PAM, DKG Manhole Covers, Ducast Factory L.L.C, Sealing Systems, Inc., Aquacast Ltd, OPW Fibrelite, Polieco Group, KKSpun India Limited, Reackon Concretes Pvt. Ltd.
The scope of the Report Global Manhole Covers Market:
Global Manhole Covers Market: By Service
Metal cap
Regenerated resin
High strength steel fiber cement concrete
Others
Global Manhole Covers Market: By Application type
Municipal
Airport & ports
Others
Global Manhole Covers Market: By region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
