Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks post biggest weekly drop in over 2-1/2 months

Asian gasoil refining margins rose on Friday, but remained within close sight of a multi-week low touched in the previous session, as expectations for ample near-term supplies and concerns over sluggish demand recovery weighed on the industrial fuel market.

Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $5.25 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a more than six-week low of $4.74 per barrel a day earlier.

The cracks have shed 13.8% this week, the steepest weekly decline since Oct. 23, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

China has raised its first batch of refined fuel export quotas by 5.4% year-on-year, which would likely prompt strong gasoil exports from the country, while lack of arbitrage opportunities are expected to keep supplies locked within the region, market watchers said.

The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus $3 per tonne on Friday, typically making it unworkable for east-west arbitrage shipments.

India’s gasoil exports rose to 2.35 million tonnes in December from 2.1 million tonnes in November, and with strong refinery rates amid lacklustre domestic demand, the country is expected to keep exports elevated over the first quarter, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments.

ARA STOCKS

– Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.6% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 7, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

– The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 10% to 948,000 tonnes.

– Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have risen 2.1%, while jet fuel stocks were 68.4% higher.

TENDERS

– India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Feb. 10-12 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on Jan. 13 and has a same-day validity.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade

OTHER NEWS

– Severe mobility restrictions across Europe to contain a new surge in COVID-19 cases weighed on fuel sales, weakening the prospect of energy demand recovery in the first half of 2021.

