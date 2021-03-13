Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Beer in Russia experienced tough times during the last 10 years, but finally the long-awaited growth was registered in 2018. Hot weather during the high sales season, as well as the FIFA World Cup held in Russia, positively affected the category in this year. In addition, there were no negative developments related to changes in legislation, like the 2017 ban on 1.5 litre PET bottles. Although discussions about a further ban on the production of beer in PET bottles in pack sizes of less than 1 l…
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Beer in Russia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
in 2018, Beer Sees Growth After A Lengthy Continuous Decline
Craft Beer Continues Its Positive Performance in 2018
Beer Imports and Exports Post Growth in 2018
Competitive Landscape
the Merger of Inbev and Anadolu Group in Russia and Ukraine
Baltika Pivovarennaya Kompaniya Continues To Lead Beer
Independent Small Grocers Feels the Pressure
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
With No Further Shocks, 2018 Continues the Ongoing Recovery Trend
the Fifa World Cup and the Hot Summer Boost Sales of Beer in 2018
the Price Competition Strengthens in 2018
the Popularity of Food/drink/tobacco Specialists Continues in 2018
A Flat Total Volume Cagr Is Predicted
Market Background
Legislation
Table 16 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (RUB)
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Market Indicators
Table 17 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018….continued
