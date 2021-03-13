Dental Markets Market Estimated size Flourish at size 2024

eport Highlights

The global market for dental equipment, materials and supplies should grow from $60.5 billion in 2019 to reach $70.8 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

This newly updated BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for dental equipment and supplies. The geographic scope of this study is global. The report identifies markets in the professional segments of dental furniture and equipment, general dental materials and supplies, dental treatment materials and supplies, as well as restorative and cosmetic materials and supplies, and additionally covers a basic overview of consumer dental market segments. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The global dental market encompasses two general market segments –

– Professional dental markets.

– Furniture and equipment.

– Materials and supplies — general dental.

– Materials and supplies — preventive dental.

– Materials and supplies — dental treatment.

– Materials and supplies — restorative and cosmetic.

– Consumer dental markets.

– Daily preventive care and treatment.

– Cosmetic materials and supplies.

The following products are included in the professional market –

– Dental furniture and equipment — dental office furnishings; cavity-preparation systems and air abrasion units; dental lasers; CAD/CAM systems; practice management and workflow solutions; imaging/X-ray devices and related equipment; laboratory equipment and other dental equipment including dental instruments and tools; sterilizers and autoclaves; and amalgamators and mixers.

– Materials and supplies?general dental supplies — cotton sponges, rolls, and tips; disposable tips and covers; patient bibs and other paper operatory products; imaging materials, X-ray films; mounts and digital supplies.

– Materials and supplies?preventive dental — fluoride and related materials; temporary sealants and fillings; oral rinses; cleaning agents and materials; disclosing agents.

– Materials and supplies?dental treatment — filling materials; filling supplies and accessories, endodontic materials and supplies; finishing materials and supplies; and pharmaceuticals and anesthetics.

– Materials and supplies?reconstructive and cosmetic — dental implants; crown materials and supplies; impression materials and supplies; tissue and bone regeneration; bleaching materials; other cosmetic products.

The consumer dental market segment includes the two product areas of –

– Daily preventive care and treatments — toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental rinses, dental floss, other products.

– Cosmetic products — whitening products such as whitening strips, trays and gels.

Report Includes:

– 87 data tables and 55 additional tables

– An overview of the global dental market including furniture, equipment, materials, and supplies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Characterization and quantification of market into dental equipment, dental materials and supplies, restorative/cosmetic, and pharmaceuticals

– Details about product categories, uses of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses

– Information regarding significant products, players, issues, trends, and other information affecting the dental industry

– Insights into how dental lasers and advanced product delivery solutions impacting the dental industry’s growth

– Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Colgate-Palmolive Co., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Procter & Gamble

Summary

This study, Global Dental Markets: Furniture, Equipment, Materials and Supplies, estimates the market at about REDACTED for 2019, up from REDACTED from the previous year. The market is estimated to reach REDACTED by the end of 2024, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED over the forecast period, 2019 through 2024. An aging population is a significant driver in the growth and stability of themarket, and this is expected to support sales for products in the cosmetic and restorative segments inparticular.

Two general areas are discussed in this report: professional dental markets and consumer dental markets.

