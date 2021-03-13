Fire Suppressing Equipment and Consumables Market size receive overwhelming hike in Revenues size 2024

eport Highlights

The global market for fire suppression equipment and consumables should grow from $18.8 billion in 2019 to $24.8 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

This study reviews key fire suppression equipment technology and consumables categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories in the body of this study –

Fire Suppression Equipment

– Fire extinguishers.

– Fire sprinklers (water and mist/fog).

– Gas delivery systems.

– Chemical and foam delivery systems.

– Specialty delivery systems.

Fire Suppression Consumables

– Dry chemical/dry powder.

– Foams.

– Wet chemical.

– Gases.

– Specialty suppressants.

The following fire suppression equipment and consumables applications are also considered within the global market:

– Residential.

– Commercial.

– Vehicle/transportation.

– Mining.

– Energy and fuels/oil and gas.

– Manufacturing.

– Other industrial.

Report Includes:

– 85 tables

– Brief overview of the global markets for fire suppressing equipment and consumables

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, APAC, and other emerging economies

– A look at the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates

– Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category

– Comprehensive company profiles of major global players within the industry, including Afex Fire Suppression Systems, Firepro Systems Ltd., Hochiki America, Keystone Fire Protection Co. and VFP Fire Systems

Summary

Fire suppression equipment and consumables deliver tens of billions of dollars in savings and safety benefits to their users every year. By suppressing the spread of accidental fires, these technologies and systems transform potentially catastrophic losses into minor expenses and limited setbacks. Fire suppression equipment and consumables also greatly alleviate loss of life during a major fire event, significantly advance building or site safety and minimize risk.

With so many benefits, limited deployment in many countries and global regions is difficult to understand. In some countries and application segments, for example, fire suppression systems are deployed almost ubiquitously. For other applications or countries—and sometimes for select applications within the same country—fire suppression deployment is very limited. Reasons for this disparity are even more difficult to comprehend when the size of the global market and its growth trajectory are considered— market values in 2018 surpassed REDACTED, and growth in recent years has been moderate to rapid.

Effective fire suppression planning dictates that the most effective solutions to fire management will carefully consider not only the type of facility to be protected, but also specifics about fire characteristics, likely size and optimal suppression methods. Thus, advanced systems can require significant engineering and design work, especially for complicated or high-hazard systems. In other cases, a packaged system may be sufficient, ranging from fire extinguishers to pre-engineered automated detection and release systems. But even with the wide array of effective technological solutions currently available, some regions and application markets still lag far behind with respect to deploying fire suppression in critical areas.

Within the scope of this study, we seek to address these apparent contradictions, while also considering and documenting market valuations and future trends for the global fire suppression market. The study identifies market values and trajectories for a total of ten categories of fire suppression equipment and consumables (fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers and mist, gas/clean agent delivery systems, chemical and foam delivery systems, specialty delivery systems, dry chemical/dry powder suppressants, foam suppressants, wet chemical suppressants, gaseous/clean agent suppressants, and specialty compounds for fire suppression), alongside a total of eight target applications—the most common and lucrative in the industry (residential, commercial buildings, restaurants, transportation, data centers and technology, industrial: manufacturing, industrial: energy and fuels, and other applications).

The primary goals of this study are to provide an accurate, detailed and up-to-date quantification of fire suppression equipment and consumables markets on a global basis. The analysis carefully considers the aforementioned and other critical factors affecting the industry. Many industry insiders tend to specialize in a specific segment of the industry—oil and gas, commercial buildings, restaurants, data centers, etc. Yet market players—manufacturers, suppliers and distributors—need to see their target market as a whole, not in discrete, confusing and often contradictory segments. Therefore, this study provides a comprehensive yet detailed review of fire suppression equipment and consumables relevant to the fire suppression industry. The study also provides key insight regarding industry trends and barriers that are currently preventing the more effective development of markets in this industry. Savvy industry players will rapidly leverage the market and industry information contained in this study to identify new target geographies and match them with the most relevant applications and fire suppression technologies. Thus, this study forms the basis for development of new and effective market entry, market development and business planning strategies from concept through delivery.

