Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Domestic economy lager is expected to see the strongest volume growth within beer in the forecast period, with Senator Keg set to drive sales. East African Breweries’s newly constructed Senator Keg factory is set to boost volume and value sales, as the company aims to increase keg production capacity by one million hectolitres per year. The company intends to recruit at least 4,000 new bars to be opened in Western Kenya for it to operate at peak capacity. East African Breweries has also partnere…

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Beer in Kenya

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Domestic Economy Lager Is Expected To Register the Strongest Growth

International Brands To Diversify Their Offerings As Demand for Premium Lager Rises

Aggressive Marketing Is Set To Boost Growth

Competitive Landscape

Local Brands Dominate Beer

Heightened Marketing Activities Enhance Product Awareness

the Higher Excise Duty on Alcoholic Drinks Causes Unit Price Increases

Category Background

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018

Executive Summary

A Positive Performance for Alcoholic Drinks

Manufacturers Focus on Expanding Due To Increasing Demand

East African Breweries Maintains Its Lead in Alcoholic Drinks

the Increase in On-trade Outlets and Internet Retailing Boost Sales

Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

