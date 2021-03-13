Global Packaged Food in Bosnia-Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

The 2017 performance of packaged food was similar to the average for the review period. There were many negative trends that affected the performance of packaged food during the review period in Bosnia-Herzegovina, keeping it from achieving any considerable growth. The trends included an unstable economic and political environment, increasing friction within the value chain, primarily between wholesalers and retailers, and some key players in packaged food, primarily Agrokor, experiencing financ…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594855-packaged-food-in-bosnia-herzegovina

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hole-plug-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-proof-sealant-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Stagnation Best Describes the Average Performance of Packaged Food During the Review Period

Agrokor Crisis Affects Packaged Food

Regionals Continue To Dominate Packaged Food

Supermarkets Make Appealing Offers To Consumers and Wholesalers/manufacturers

More-supportive Economic Environment for Packaged Food Over the Forecast Period

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 14 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Klas Dd in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 2 Klas dd: Key Facts

Summary 3 Klas dd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Klas dd: Competitive Position 2017

Ledo Doo in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 5 Ledo doo: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Marbo Doo in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 Marbo doo: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 7 Marbo doo: Competitive Position 2017

Megamix Doo in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)

Strategic Direction

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105