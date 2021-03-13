Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Alcohol consumption in Ireland is anticipated to stagnate over the forecast period as consumers are expected to cut back, with beer likely to also see a marginal decline in total volume sales. While there remains a strong drinking culture in Ireland for socialising and celebrating, there has been a greater level of awareness over alcohol consumption levels in recent years due to a greater discussion about the impact alcohol has on one’s health, thanks to Irish media as well as public service cam…

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Beer in Ireland

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Total Volumes Sales of Beer Expected To Fall Marginally

Uncertainty Around Brexit Likely To Impact the Cost of Production

Consumers Set To Opt for Premium Products and Enable Value Growth

Competitive Landscape

Diageo Maintains Leading Position Due To New Innovations

Non/low Alcohol Beer Sees Rapid Growth

Slowdown in Growth of Craft Beer

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Demand for Alcohol in Decline But Warmer Weather Helps Sustain Sales

Discussions About New Legislation Boost Consumer Health Awareness

Overall Alcohol Industry Remains Highly Competitive

Retailers Already Responding To the Passing of the Public Health (alcohol) Bill

Consumers Expected To Drink Less But Will Go Premium Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018….continued

