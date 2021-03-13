Soju Industry Market 2020-2026 COVID-19 Outbreak

A New Research Report Added by Research Trades on Soju Industry Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Soju is a clear, colorless distilled beverage of Korean origin.It is usually consumed neat, and its alcohol content varies from about 16.8% to 53% alcohol by volume (ABV).Most brands of soju are made in South Korea. While it is traditionally made from rice, wheat, or barley, modern producers often replace rice with other starches such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, or tapioca

The Soju market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Soju industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Soju market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Soju market covered in Chapter 12:

*Andong

*Kumbokju

*Mackiss

*C1 Soju

*Muhak

*Chungbuk

*Bohae

*Lotte Liquor

*Hallasan

*HiteJinro

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Soju market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

*Distilled Soju

*Diluted Soju

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Soju market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

*Below 20 years old

*Between 20 and 40 years old

*Age from 40 to 60

*Above 60 years old

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

*North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13): United States, Canada, Mexico

*Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13): Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

*Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13): China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others

*Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others

*South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13): Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:

*Historical Years: 2015-2019

*Base Year: 2019

*Estimated Year: 2020

*Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Soju Market Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Industry Chain Analysis

4 Global Soju Market, by Type

5 Soju Market, by Application

6 Global Soju Market Analysis by Regions

7 North Soju Market Analysis by Countries

8 Europe Soju Market Analysis by Countries

9 Asia Pacific Soju Market Analysis by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Soju Market Analysis by Countries

11 South America Soju Market Analysis by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

14 Global Soju Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

