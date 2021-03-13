Hydroelectric Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Lucid Energy, Xinda Green Energy, Toshiba Corporation Power Systems

Hydroelectricity is electricity produced from hydropower. The rising attention toward the generation of renewable energy generation has offered the needed push toward the construction of underground hydropower plants in various developed and developing economies worldwide. Hydropower enables greater integration of renewables (wind/solar) into the grid by utilizing excess generation, and being ready to produce power during low wind and solar generation periods. In generating electricity, no new energy is created. The turbine turns the generator rotor which then converts the mechanical energy into another energy form electricity.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Lucid Energy (United States), Leviatan Energy (Israel ), Xinda Green Energy (China), SoarHydro (United States), Toshiba Corporation Power Systems (Japan), Rentricity (United States), Hydro-Quebec (Canada), Rus Hydro (Russia), China Yangtze Power (China) and Agder Energi (Norway).

Market Drivers

Rising Inclination towards Clean Energy

Increasing Demand for Electricity Globally

Governments are Focusing on Remote areas to Efficiently Supply Electricity due to increasing industrialization in developing countries

Increasing Use of Renewable Sources

Market Trend

Rising Investment in Hydropower Projects

Growing Installation of Offshore Hydropower Plants

Restraints

Administration and Regulatory Barriers

Challenges

High Cost of Installation

The Global Hydroelectric Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Micro-Hydro (Up to 5 Kw), Mini-Hydro (Between 5Kw and 20Kw), Small Commercial Hydro (Between 20Kw and 10MW), Other), Application (Drinking Water Utilities, Irrigation Systems, Industrial Water Systems, Other), Electricity (Residential Electricity, Commercial Electricity, Industrial Electricity), Capacity (Up to 100 kW, 101kW to 2000 kW, 2001 kW to 25000 kW)

Regions Covered in the Hydroelectric Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

