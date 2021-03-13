Social and Emotional Learning Market turning Impressive – Players in Action Nearpod, 3DBear, Hoonuit, 7 Mindsets

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) describes a method through which kids and grown-ups obtain and effectively apply the principles, opinions, and skills necessary to learn and manage emotions, practice and achieve positive goals, explore and show compassion for others, build and maintain positive relations and make effective decisions. Social and emotional skills are usually considered in educational practices because they are more challenging to measure than achievements and test scores. It teaches the skills all humans need to handle themselves, relationships, and work, effectively and ethically. Even though the positive development of social and emotional skills through education has been learned, the economic value of gains in these skills has received little attention. SEL focuses on human fundamental needs for motivation, social connectedness, and self-regulation as prerequisites for learning. The government interest in SEL development has supplemented the global social and emotional learning market growth. For instance, The US House Appropriations Committee has planned an unprecedented investment of USD 260 million for social-emotional learning (SEL) as part of the 2020 federal education funding bill. This fund was aimed to support: a new grant program to research students’ SEL needs (USD 170 million), teacher professional development (USD 25 million), a competitive grant to help school districts increase the number of mental health professionals in schools (USD 25 million), and support for community schools (USD 40 million). The growing preference for developing social and emotional skills has boosted the market growth.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Everyday Speech (United States), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (United States), EVERFI (United States), Hero K12 (United States), 7 Mindsets (United States), EQKidz (Malaysia), 3DBear (Finland), BASE Education (United States), Evolutions Labs (United States), Hoonuit (United States), The Conover Company (United States), ScholarCentric (United States), ONEder Academy (United States)

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Social and Emotional Learning Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social and Emotional Learning market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social and Emotional Learning Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



What’s Trending in Market:

Trend for Integrating Artificial Intelligence Technology in Social and Emotional Learning

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about Social and Emotional Learning

Restraints:

Budget Constraints for Social and Emotional Learning

Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Development of Social and Emotional Skills

Support from Government in Funding Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Programs

Helps to Improved Attitudes and Behaviors of Persons

Growing Use of Computing in KG-12 Sector

The Social and Emotional Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online, Personalized Learner), SEL Skills (Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision Making), Software Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), SEL Duration (Short-Term, Long-Term), End User (School-Based Professionals (Pre-KG, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), Private Practices, Parents and Families)

Geographically World Social and Emotional Learning markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Social and Emotional Learning markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Social and Emotional Learning Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

