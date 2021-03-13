Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

A New Research Report Added by Research Trades on Bicycle Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.

The global Bicycle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bicycle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

*Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 27 Inch, Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

*Giant Bicycles

*Hero Cycles

*TI Cycles

*Trek

*Shanghai Phonex

*Atlas

*Flying Pigeon

*Merida

*Xidesheng Bicycle

*OMYO

*Emmelle

*Avon Cycles

*Tianjin Battle

*Cannondale

*Libahuang

*Specialized

*Trinx Bikes

*DAHON

*Cycoo

*Bridgestone Cycle

*Laux (Tianjin)

*Samchuly Bicycle

*Cube

*Pacific Cycles

*Derby Cycle

*Grimaldi Industri

*Gazelle

*KHS

*Forever

*Scott Sports

*Fuji Bikes

*Pashley Cycles

*Accell Group

*Huffy

*LOOK

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

*Transportation Tools

*Recreation

*Racing

*Physical Training

*Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

*North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

*Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

*Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Bicycle Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price