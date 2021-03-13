Exercise Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

A New Research Report Added by Research Trades on Exercise Bicycle Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In the field of sports science called “bike” power on a stationary bike, is divided into vertical, back type (also known as horizontal) on a stationary bike, can adjust the intensity of exercise (power), have the effect of fitness, so people call it a stationary bike.Belongs to the typical simulation of outdoor sports of aerobic fitness equipment, also known as cardiopulmonary training equipment.Mainly by the body for a long time, the appropriate intensity of movement to promote cardiovascular exercise, accelerate metabolism, enhance heart and lung function, improve the body’s physical fitness.

Free Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1645610

The global Exercise Bicycle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Exercise Bicycle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

*Upright type

*Back-depend type

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

*Bowflex (Nautilus)

*Lifefitness

*BH

*Technogym

*Cybex

*Precor

*Star Trac

*StairMaster

*Ivanko

*GYM80

*Jih Kao Enterprise

*Kug Way

*Glory Life Industrial

*Stingray

*Heng Full Enterprise

*Giant Golden Star

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

*Household

*Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

*North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

*Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

*Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Request for [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1645610

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Exercise Bicycle Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price