Real Estate Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2025 | Gecina, Prologis, Colliers

Real Estate, a property made up of land and building on it, is one of the important asset class in the world. In developing nations, the real estate sector has assumed growing importance with the liberalisation of the economy. Demand for private capital for real estate investment and supporting infrastructure development has increased enormously. Moreover, thousands of people from country areas to city across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa on a daily basis, attracted by the new wealth of these economies. The growth in the development of social infrastructure (hospitals, nursery, geriatric centres, prisons, universities) has become the portfolio’s main pillar in the growth of the very market.

Real Estate Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Real Estate industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Real Estate producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Real Estate Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Canada),Simon Property Group Inc. (United States),Annaly Capital Management Inc. (United States),Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong),Gecina (France),Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (France),Prologis, Inc. (United States),China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Hong Kong), LE Lundbergföretagen AB (Sweden),Essex Property Trust (United States),Colliers International (Canada),China Merchants Property (China)

Market Trends:

The Emergence of Polycentric Cities, or Cities with a Number of Different Centres

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Real-Estate Industry such as Smart and Sustainable Building

Market Drivers:

Growing Investment in the Infrastructure Development in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East Region

Increasing Construction Activities such as Smart Cities, Skyscrapers Globally

Market Restraints:

Trade Disputes and Economic Weakening has Cast a Shadow over the Demand Side

An Increase in the Number of Tariffs in North American Countries

The Global Real Estate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Renting Real Estate, Retail Real Estate), Application (Commercial (Office, Retail, Hotels and Others), Residential (Apartment, Housing and Others), Industrial (Factories, Business Parks and Others)), Solution Type (Real-Estate Investment Management, Asset Maintanance Management, Land Development Management, Others)

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Real Estate Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Real Estate Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

Regions Covered in the Real Estate Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Real Estate Market.

The detailed elaboration of the Global Real Estate Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

