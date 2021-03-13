Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Carillion, Fortive, Planon

Integrated Facility Management (IFM), a method of consolidating various business’s facility services and functions. It includes streamlines communication and decision-making between business leaders and facility managers to increase the efficiency of business’s and make day-to-day operations much simpler. Recently, IFM is the new standard and it will continue to rise in popularity as more companies move toward preventative, predictive maintenance styles.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

International Business Machines (IBM) (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Carillion plc (United Kingdom),SAP SE (Germany),ARCHIBUS Inc. (United States),Trimble Inc. (United States),CA Technologies (United States),Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) (United States),Fortive (Accruent) (United States),Planon Corporation (United States),FM Systems Inc. (United States),Outsourced Client Solutions (OCS) (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Surging Deployment of IoT and Connected Devices for Building Automation

Market Drivers:

The Growth in Development of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities in Both Developed and Developing Nations

Demand for Service Integration and Inclusion of Value-Add Services in Developed Nations

Market Restraints:

Dearth of Awareness and Limited Adoption of Integrated Facility Management (IFM)

The Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Asset and Inventory ManagementÂ , Workplace and Relocation ManagementÂ , Sustainability ManagementÂ , Strategic Planning and Project ManagementÂ , Real Estate and Lease ManagementÂ , Maintenance ManagementÂ , Others), Application (Commercial (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom), Public/Infrastructure (Government and Public Administration), Education (Universities, Colleges, Schools and Others), Industrial (Energy, Automotive, Metals, Chemicals and Others), Others (Real Estate and PropertyÂ and Others)), Deployment Model Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organisation Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Solution Type (Workplace Solution (Smart Office), Real Estate Solution (Smart Buildings), Others)

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Integrated Facility Management (IFM) markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Integrated Facility Management (IFM) markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM); Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

