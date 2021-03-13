Freight Transportation Management System Market to see Booming Business Sentiments: Mercury Gate, Ceva Logistics, Manhattan Associates

A freight transportation management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that uses technology to help businesses plan, execute, and optimize the physical movement of goods, both incoming and outgoing and making sure the shipment is compliant, proper documentation is available. This kind of system is often part of a larger supply chain management (SCM) system. A freight TMS allows shippers to automate the processes they have in place and receive valuable insights to save time and reduce spend on future shipments.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Freight Transportation Management System Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Freight Transportation Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Freight Transportation Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada),Oracle Corporation (United States),Werner Enterprises (United States),Mercury Gate (United States),SAP (Germany),JDA Software (United States),Ceva Logistics (Switzerland),C.H. Robinson (United States),Manhattan Associates (United States)

Market Trends:

Replacement of On-premises TMS to Cloud-Based TMS

Ability to Track Freight, both Locally and Globally, On a Single Platform

Market Drivers:

Growing congestion problems and environmental & safety considerations are driving the demand for freight transportation management system market. Moreover, owing to globalization, companies need to enhance their competitiveness through leanness or agility.

Automation of Business Operations for Faster and More Accurate Billing and Documentation

Improvement in Visibility and Security, Especially in Transit

Market Restraints:

High Cost of the Package owing to More Features and Functionality

The Freight Transportation Management System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Freight Management, Planning, Execution, Administration, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Consumer and Retail, Energy and Power, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Hosted or Cloud), Mode of Transport (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight), Component (Software (Stand-alone Software, and as Modules), Services (Managed Services)), End User (Manufacturers, Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), Distributors, Others)

Freight Transportation Management System the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Freight Transportation Management System Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Freight Transportation Management System markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Freight Transportation Management System markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Freight Transportation Management System Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Freight Transportation Management System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Freight Transportation Management System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Freight Transportation Management System Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Freight Transportation Management System; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Freight Transportation Management System Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Freight Transportation Management System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Freight Transportation Management System market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Freight Transportation Management System market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Freight Transportation Management System market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

