Global Pharmaceuticals and Medical Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Although Brazil’s economic recovery remained sluggish, the domestic pharmaceutical and medical device production growth remained strong, as the population’s access to medical services and products continues to increase from a relatively low base. Despite the high level of unemployment and weak purchasing power, companies operating within the industry performed well, capitalising on greater household spending fuelled by the rising incidence of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, the growing B…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912601-pharmaceuticals-and-medical-equipment-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Medical and Surgical Equipment, Pharmaceuticals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kainate-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-buoyancy-aids-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Industry Growth To Gain Momentum Due To Rising Private Spending

Increasing Investments in Hospital Sector To Boost Device Production

Drug Producers To Benefit From Various Government Support Programmes

Competitive Landscape

Market Conditions To Favour Companies Producing Generics

Local Producers To Continue Investments in Production Expansion

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover

Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105