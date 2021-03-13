Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The emergence of Westernised lifestyles will continue to transform the ways in which people shop, live and enjoy leisure and entertainment; therefore, boosting demand for wine. In addition, the expansion of modern shopping centres in most urban areas in Kenya is set to improve awareness of such products. For example, the development of modern shopping centres such as The Hub Karen Mall, Two Rivers Mall, Garden City, South End Mall, Westgate Mall and Thika Road Mall, amongst others, enabled the e…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802421-wine-in-kenya

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-drug-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-residential-access-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in Kenya

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

the Expansion and Modernisation of Retail Trade Boosts Volume Sales

the Rise in Internet Retailing Offers Variety and Easier Access To Wine Brands

Home Consumption Is Set To Rise Along With Growing Urbanisation

Competitive Landscape

Still Light Grape Wine Dominates

International Brands Lead

Pricing Remains the Differentiator of Premium and Standard Brands

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

A Positive Performance for Alcoholic Drinks

Manufacturers Focus on Expanding Due To Increasing Demand

East African Breweries Maintains Its Lead in Alcoholic Drinks

the Increase in On-trade Outlets and Internet Retailing Boost Sales

Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 13 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 14 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105