Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In the Italian market, a change in tastes occurred following a change in consumption habits. Italian consumers used to prefer strong red wines, when it was more common to consume wine with the main meal. Nowadays, Italians prefer lighter white wines because they are more suitable to be drunk as aperitifs. The best-performing wines in 2018 were fresh, light, sweet and sparkling. This is why Prosecco is doing so well.

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802419-wine-in-italy

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-resistant-maltodextrin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-docking-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in Italy

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Low Alcohol-wine Takes Centre Stage

Innovation Provides Fuel for Growth

Sparkling Wine Still Performing Well

Competitive Landscape

Innovation With Cannabis

Iris Vigneti Launches the First Non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Caviro Unveils A New Spumante Bolé

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Premiumisation Trend and Success of Lower-alcohol Beverages

Sparkling, Sweet and Low Alcohol Trending in Wine, Craft Beer Tourism Boosting Territories

“legge Di Bilancio” Law To See A 40% Tax Reduction for Craft Breweries From 2019

Internet Retailing Grows and Online Retailers Proliferating

Demand for Non-alcoholic Alcoholic Drinks Is Set To Rise in the Italian Market

Market Background

Legislation

Table 32 On-trade establishments by type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 33 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 39 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 40 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 41 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 42 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 43 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 44 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105