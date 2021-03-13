Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Wine grape production has been increasing for years, with 2018 having been another good year for wine. Demand is also increasing, as the economy improves. The share of economy, low-quality wine is declining, while demand is exceeding supply for standard-priced, quality wine. Hungarians prefer to consume local traditional wine, over 90% of sales are made up of domestic-origin still light grape wine. The central region of Hungary, the Kunság flatlands, account for about 50% of the produce, a large…
Euromonitor International’s Wine in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Wine in Hungary
Euromonitor International
July 2019
Headlines
Prospects
Good Tendencies in Still Light Grape Wine Production and Local Wine Making
Shift in Wine Consumption Toward Quality Wines
Sparkling Wine Is Gaining Momentum, Premium Bottle-aged Segment Shows Dynamic Growth
Competitive Landscape
Retailer Activity Strongly Contributing To Rising Wine Consumption
Leading Domestic Wine Maker Invests in Expanding Facilities and Product Range
Craft Still and Sparkling Wine Makers Thrive, Quality Local Wine Is Trendy
