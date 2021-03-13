Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In 2016, the Greek government introduced excise tax on wine. Companies lobbied against the new tax, given that Greece was the only wine-producing country in the EU with excise tax on domestically-produced wines. The tax resulted in rises in retail prices and increasing black market sales, negatively affecting legal sales of bottled wine.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802412-wine-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anesthesia-respiratory-and-sleep-management-devices-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-private-detective-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

.Wine in Greece

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

the Government Abolishes Excise Duty on Wine; Trends Are Favourable for Wine

Off-trade Channel Distribution Trends

On-trade Wine Consumption Is Becoming More Diverse

Competitive Landscape

the Competitive Landscape Is Becoming More Fragmented

Private Label Products Lead Off-trade Sales

Domestic Players Dominate

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Sales Recover From the Recession

Tourism Flourishes and Greece Exits the Memoranda

Beer Companies Lead Sales

Hypermarkets Channel Regains Part of Its Lost Share

Prospects for Alcoholic Drinks Are Optimistic

Market Background

Legislation

Table 29 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (EUR per Hectolitre)

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 30 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 33 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 39 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 40 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 41 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105