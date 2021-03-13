Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The changing demographic in Europe and Germany is influencing demand for wine. As the population of the older wine-drinking generation is shrinking, volume and value sales are also declining. Even though young adult Germans consume wine, they do not purchase as much as the older, traditional wine-drinking generation. Moreover, the younger generations place an emphasis on healthy living, and therefore, consumes less wine or abstain altogether. Wineries will need to focus on less traditional wine…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Wine in Germany

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Changing Demographic and Consumption Behaviour Leads To Declining Wine Sales

Alternative Wines Determine Future Performance

Online Sales of Wine Set To Gain in Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Big Players: Rotkäppchen-mumm and Private Label

Domestic Wine and Exotic Wines From Overseas

Organic and Sustainable Wine Production

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Successful Year for Alcoholic Drinks, An Exception in Light of Growing Health Awareness

Mindful Drinking Trend Continues To Grow As Consumers Prefer Quality Over Quantity

Increasing Focus on Craft and Provenance Impacts Competitive Environment

Supermarkets and Internet Retailing Continue To Increase Share of Distribution

Changing Lifestyle Trends Will Impact Market Growth

Market Background

Legislation

Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 33 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 39 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 40 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 41 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 42 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 43 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 44 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions….continued

