Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Wine continued to decline in total volume terms in 2018, as consumers were progressively “drinking less but better quality”. In addition to the continuous collapse of the previously dynamic niche of flavoured wine, still light grape wine was largely constrained by two new trends. The first was that volume sales of BiBs (bag-in-box) reached saturation in 2018 after decades of growth. Experts still hope that this format will rebound due to more aesthetically-pleasing and smaller packaging in addit…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Wine in France

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Number of Factors Compound Wine’s Poor Performance

Champagne – Maybe the End of Depreciation?

French Consumers To Be Increasingly Tempted by Foreign Wine

Competitive Landscape

Castel Frères Strengthens Lead

Ongoing Concentration Within Sparkling Wine

Organic Wine Becoming Fashionable Concept

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Mixed Review for Alcoholic Drinks in 2018

A Return To Roots and Demand for New Experiences

Breweries Extend Their Lead

Repositioning Amongst Retailers’ Shelves

Ongoing Premiumisation Expected

Market Background

Legislation

Table 29 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 30 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 33 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 39 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 40 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 41 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

