Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Wine continued to decline in total volume terms in 2018, as consumers were progressively “drinking less but better quality”. In addition to the continuous collapse of the previously dynamic niche of flavoured wine, still light grape wine was largely constrained by two new trends. The first was that volume sales of BiBs (bag-in-box) reached saturation in 2018 after decades of growth. Experts still hope that this format will rebound due to more aesthetically-pleasing and smaller packaging in addit…
Euromonitor International’s Wine in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Wine in France
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Number of Factors Compound Wine’s Poor Performance
Champagne – Maybe the End of Depreciation?
French Consumers To Be Increasingly Tempted by Foreign Wine
Competitive Landscape
Castel Frères Strengthens Lead
Ongoing Concentration Within Sparkling Wine
Organic Wine Becoming Fashionable Concept
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018
Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Mixed Review for Alcoholic Drinks in 2018
A Return To Roots and Demand for New Experiences
Breweries Extend Their Lead
Repositioning Amongst Retailers’ Shelves
Ongoing Premiumisation Expected
Market Background
Legislation
Table 29 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 30 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 31 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 32 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 33 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 39 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 40 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 41 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
….continued
