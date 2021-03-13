Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Benefiting from an image as having some health benefits, the authentic experience associated with it and favourable demographic changes, wine has enjoyed steady modest growth in the last two decades. In particular, still light grape wine, accounting for the lion’s share of sales, has been steadily growing, while fortified wine has been declining. Meanwhile, sparkling wine, including champagne and other sparkling wine, has recorded stronger growth, reflecting rising demand for interesting experie…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Wine in Canada

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Wine Continues To Record Modest Growth

Premiumisation Drives Value Growth

Uncertainty Mounts Over Legislation and Trade

Competitive Landscape

Arterra Wines Canada Inc and Apl Continue To Lead

Competitive Landscape Remains Largely Stable

Category Data

Executive Summary

Growth Areas Emerge Thanks To Craft Movement and Premiumisation Trend

Non-alcoholic Alternatives Gain Traction Across the Board

Major Players Focus on Premium and Core Brands While Craft Products Attract Growing Attention

Distribution Widens for Alcoholic Drinks As Regulations Evolve

Mounting Uncertainty Presents Both Challenges and Opportunities

Market Background

Legislation

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

