Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

As a result of increasing consumer awareness with regard to the health benefits of reducing one’s alcohol consumption, Australians are seeking lighter wine varieties with a lower ABV. This is being reflected in the decline of fortified wines due to their relatively high alcohol content, while strong varietals of red wine, such as Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, are also experiencing a decline in share. The result of this greater focus on health has also led to consumers choosing to drink wine les…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802390-wine-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sterilization-monitoring-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-synthetic-pyrethroids-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Wine in Australia

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Health-conscious Consumers Seeking Lighter Premium Wines

Consumers Increasingly Viewing Wine Drinking As An Occasion Or Experience Rather Than A Habit

Lighter Wines Set To Continue To Grow While Fortified Wines Are Well-positioned To Experience Renewed Interest

Competitive Landscape

Labelling To Become A Key Differentiator for Consumer Engagement

Small Manufacturers and Operators Expected To Provide Increasing Competition

Accolade Wines Retains Its Leading Position, Closely Followed by Treasury Wine Estates

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Still Red Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Still Rosé Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Still White Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Other Sparkling Wine by Price Segment: % Off-trade Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Still Light Grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Champagne: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Other Sparkling Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 22 GBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified Wine and Vermouth: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 25 GBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Non-grape Wine: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Continues To Record Positive Growth in 2018

Industry Players Respond To Rising Demand From Health-conscious Consumers

Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Dominated by Two Players

Internet Retailing Remains the Fastest Growing Distribution Channel in 2018

Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Projected To Record Strong Value Growth Thanks To Rising Demand for Premium Products

Market Background

Legislation

Table 32 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Curiosity and Openness To Trying New Types of Drinks

Convenience of Canned Drinks

Health Consciousness Impacting Alcohol Consumption Habits

Market Indicators

Table 33 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 34 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 35 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 36 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 37 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 38 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018

Table 39 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018

Table 40 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018

Table 41 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018

Table 42 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 43 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 44 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105