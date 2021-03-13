Global Wine Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Wine is expected to continue to record total volume growth over the forecast period; however, slower growth is predicted than was seen in the review period. This predicted slower performance is due to economic reforms that are likely to continue to be enforced over the forecast period, in an attempt by the government to counter the slowdown caused by declining oil prices. As for other consumer goods, the VAT has been raised by 2%, and the Interior Consumption Tax has been increased to reach 10%…

Euromonitor International’s Wine in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Wine in Algeria

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Growth in Wine Is Expected To Slow Down Over the Forecast Period

Still Red Wine Remains the Leader in Terms of Total Volume Sales

Sparkling Wine Will Remain Underdeveloped in Algeria, Although Is Showing Promise

Competitive Landscape

Sotravit Remains the Leading Player in Wine, Despite Competition

Wine Is Expected To See Declining Local Production and Accelerating Informal Trade

Production, Imports and Exports of Wine in Algeria

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Drinks Continues To Register Growth

Alcoholic Drinks Faces Challenges in Algeria

the Competitive Landscape Remains Stable in 2018

Distribution Is Dominated by the Off-trade Channel

Healthy Growth in Volume Sales Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Taxation and Duty Levies

Table 13 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators

Table 14 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 15 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2017

Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2017

Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2017

Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2017

Table 23 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 24 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

