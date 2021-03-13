Global Spirits Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The review period witnessed few efforts in terms of marketing and advertising cream-based liqueurs. In fact, only a few vendors and specialist outlets have these products available, and their presence is hardly noticeable. Towards the end of review period, only a few brands were available in the market, such as Baileys Irish Cream and Sheridan. These products are more popular amongst women, as they are sweeter and easier to drink compared with many other alcoholic drinks. Men are looking for str…
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Headlines
Prospects
Cream-based Liqueurs Is on A Strong Declining Trend
Players in Local White Spirits Struggle To Maintain Their Sales
the Struggle To Achieve Growth in Some Categories
Competitive Landscape
Hanoi Liquor Continues To Lead Spirits
Strong Fragmentation in Spirits
International Players Mainly Focus on Pushing Sales in Bars/pubs
Category Background
Vodka, Gin, Other Blended Scotch Whisky, Dark Rum and White Rum Price Band Methodology
Executive Summary
Beer Remains the Dominant Category
2018 Is A Difficult Year for Alcoholic Drinks
Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp (sabeco)
Internet Retailing Gains Popularity in Beer
A Positive Performance Is Expected for Alcoholic Drinks
Market Background
Legislation
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
